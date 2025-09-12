‘Wicked: For Good’ Promises Darker Tale with New Songs by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Director Jon M. Chu revealed that two fresh musical pieces by Stephen Schwartz will feature in "Wicked: For Good," set to open in theaters on November 21.

"They're questioning, 'What is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn't even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it?" said Chu to Entertainment Weekly.

Cynthia Erivo worked with Schwartz to write one of the new pieces. "When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it's a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is," Erivo told Rolling Stone.

The story follows Elphaba's fight for Oz's Animals while living as an outcast. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's Glinda stands at the heart of the Emerald City, caught between duty and truth under the Wizard's watch.

Fans will see more scenes between the two witches in the movie, compared to the stage musical. Jeff Goldblum returns as the Wizard, building his famous road while hunting Elphaba. Michelle Yeoh steps in as Madame Morrible, with Jonathan Bailey playing Fiyero.