Sizzle Dining At The Firestone Fort Myers

Restaurants all over Southwest Florida are participating in an annual, charitable dining event this month. Here is what Sizzle Dining at The Firestone in Fort Myers looks like.

Sizzle Dining involves restaurants from Marco Island to Cape Coral with a three-fold mission. First, it supports restaurants during the traditionally slowest month of the year, September.

Second, it provides residents with creative, pre-fix menus to try and at lower prices. Finally, it supports a charity established to feed underprivileged children, Blessings in a Backpack. Eating out and giving back is brilliant in my opinion.

More than 100 restaurants are participating by offering special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I try to hit as many as I can but admit I'm off to a slow start this year. The most recent hit for me was at The Firestone Grill Room in downtown Fort Myers.

Sizzle Dining At The Firestone

Gina Birch A view of The Firestone Grill Room dining room from the second floor

It's been ages since I've dined in this historic brick building. The decor pays homage to one of Fort Myers most famous winter residents, Henry Ford. A conveyor belt of tires runs along the ceiling. A huge tire hangs above the bar. It's center is a screen showing vintage film clips. Even the sinks in the bathrooms are made from refurbished tires.

Photo: Gina Birch Here are the offerings for Sizzle Dining at The Firestone in downtown Fort Myers

Most of the items on The Firestone's special Sizzle menu were crafted specifically for the this dining event. Some restaurants mix new items with their signature dishes. Others make it easy on the kitchen and just replate menu standards.

Photo: Gina Birch Wood-Fired Artichokes are a special addition to The Firestone's menu for Sizzle Dining.

Wood-Fired Artichokes with lemon are a special addition to The Firestone for Sizzle and they were a favorite at my table. We all voted to put it on the regular appetizer menu.

Photo: Gina Birch Stuffed Baked Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms are simply plated and simply good. They are easy to eat for diners sharing their Sizzle selections. That's what my friends and I do so we can try more.

More Sizzle Dining At The Firestone

Photo: Gina Birch Chilean Chili Rubbed Salmon is on the Sizzle Dining menu at The Firestone in Fort Myers

Chilean Chili Rubbed Salmon was another favorite at my table, even for the friend who claimed to not like fish. Maybe it was the honey mango sauce or the coconut rice, or the combination.

Photo: Gina Birch The Firestone's Sizzle Dining pork chop entree

The pork chop had a fig and grape agrodolce sauce. The sweet sauce was balanced with the slightly bitter radicchio in the accompanying salad.

Lemon Tart was one of two dessert choices. The other was a fun Cookies and Milk. We liked the cookies more than the milk.