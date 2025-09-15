Sizzle Dining At The Firestone Fort Myers

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Gina Birch
Three pink cocktails raised in a toast for Sizzle dining at The Firestone
Gina Birch

Restaurants all over Southwest Florida are participating in an annual, charitable dining event this month. Here is what Sizzle Dining at The Firestone in Fort Myers looks like.

Sizzle Dining involves restaurants from Marco Island to Cape Coral with a three-fold mission. First, it supports restaurants during the traditionally slowest month of the year, September.

Second, it provides residents with creative, pre-fix menus to try and at lower prices. Finally, it supports a charity established to feed underprivileged children, Blessings in a Backpack. Eating out and giving back is brilliant in my opinion.

More than 100 restaurants are participating by offering special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I try to hit as many as I can but admit I'm off to a slow start this year. The most recent hit for me was at The Firestone Grill Room in downtown Fort Myers.

Sizzle Dining At The Firestone

Look from above, at a dining room with perfectly set tables in white linen and a large tire hanging from above the bar with a movie screen int he middleGina Birch

A view of The Firestone Grill Room dining room from the second floor

It's been ages since I've dined in this historic brick building. The decor pays homage to one of Fort Myers most famous winter residents, Henry Ford. A conveyor belt of tires runs along the ceiling. A huge tire hangs above the bar. It's center is a screen showing vintage film clips. Even the sinks in the bathrooms are made from refurbished tires.

Copy of the Sizzle Dining Menu at The FirestonePhoto: Gina Birch

Here are the offerings for Sizzle Dining at The Firestone in downtown Fort Myers

Most of the items on The Firestone's special Sizzle menu were crafted specifically for the this dining event. Some restaurants mix new items with their signature dishes. Others make it easy on the kitchen and just replate menu standards.

square plate with slices of artichoke and a bowl with yellow colored hummus For Sizzle Dining at The FirestonePhoto: Gina Birch

Wood-Fired Artichokes are a special addition to The Firestone's menu for Sizzle Dining.

Wood-Fired Artichokes with lemon are a special addition to The Firestone for Sizzle and they were a favorite at my table. We all voted to put it on the regular appetizer menu.

long narrow plate with mushroom caps topped iwth cheese and herbsPhoto: Gina Birch

Stuffed Baked Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms are simply plated and simply good. They are easy to eat for diners sharing their Sizzle selections. That's what my friends and I do so we can try more.

More Sizzle Dining At The Firestone

a round white plate with rice and andyellow sauce, topped with a long filet of salmonPhoto: Gina Birch

Chilean Chili Rubbed Salmon is on the Sizzle Dining menu at The Firestone in Fort Myers

Chilean Chili Rubbed Salmon was another favorite at my table, even for the friend who claimed to not like fish. Maybe it was the honey mango sauce or the coconut rice, or the combination.

Pork Chop on a plate with greensPhoto: Gina Birch

The Firestone's Sizzle Dining pork chop entree

The pork chop had a fig and grape agrodolce sauce. The sweet sauce was balanced with the slightly bitter radicchio in the accompanying salad.

Lemon Tart was one of two dessert choices. The other was a fun Cookies and Milk. We liked the cookies more than the milk.

Finally, the cocktail photo at the top is Prickly Pear Margarita. Some restaurants also offer special Sizzle cocktails for an upcharge. Check out the Sizzle Dining website and have some delicious fun while the deals last.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
