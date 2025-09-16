Chase The Blues Away With 5 Feel Good Videos Of The Day

With all that is happening in the world right now, it makes sense to take a minute and scroll past the negative. Land on feel good posts instead. We're going to chase the blues away with these 5 feel good videos of the day.

I took a break from social media over the weekend and when I broke the fast, the first thing I did was type this phrase into the search box, "feel good videos." Then I began to scroll again. I found myself laughing, clutching my heart at times.

There are so many good things on social media and it was nice to be reminded of it. I want to remind you too and share a few of the many videos that stood out to me.

The videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. Having your audio on is a must for some of these. Don't worry, they are all office and kid friendly

Feel Good Videos

Fun With Foam

I love coffee so any video having fun with the beverage gets my attention. This is one you need to watch until the end. It gets better and better. Sound is pretty funny too. Enjoy.

You're Amazing

You may've heard similar sentiments like this before on social media videos. But this guy says it in a way that is different and relatable. How you are one-of-a-kind, special and amazing. Another one to watch to the end and take to heart. I kind of liked seeing the snow too.

More Feel Good Videos

Doggie Smiles

Animals almost always make you feel good. I've posted lots of videos where they are the stars. This little guy not only delivers a message. He also delivers the best smile. It's a laugh out loud moment for sure.

Real Heroes Clean Windows

Wow. This one touched my heart. It's likely you've seen something similar before. However, it is worth repeating. This video offers perspective on what is important. Lifting up our kids is one of them.

Roller-skating King

This makes me happy on many levels. I don't know how old he is but he's still got the moves and he's not afraid to show them. He's doing what makes him happy and doing it well. Who cares who's watching.