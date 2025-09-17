5 Fun SWFL Events To Hit This Weekend

If you are in town, here are 5 SWFL events to hit this weekend for the entire family. Best part of all, most are free.

Before we get to the events, we can't forget about Sizzle Dining. This annual event is a great way to try a new or revisit one of your favorite restaurants, enjoy an affordable pre-fix menu and also support Blessings in a Backpack. The dining event runs through the end of the month.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

This Weekend In SWFL

Clips For Cancer

This is the 6th Annual Clips for Cancer benefiting Barbara's Friends, Golisano Children's Hospital cancer fund. You can fund raise to get your head shaved, donate to the cause or simply show up for support. The fun is at Dave & Busters in The Bell Tower Shops, Fort Myers. Saturday, 10am to Noon. More info here.

Fort Myers Music Walk

This monthly event celebrates music while inviting people to explore the downtown area of Fort Myers. It happens every third Friday. Live music is featured on First Street and in many of the restaurants, bars and galleries. 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

More SWFL Events To Hit This Weekend

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest

The annual music festival returns this weekend and runs through September 28th. Concerts for the kick-off weekend are mostly on Captiva Island. From here they spread to almost every community in Lee County. Ticket prices vary, however, most events are free. Find the schedule and more info here.

End Of Summer RV Show

Hundreds of RVs in all shapes and sizes are taking over the Lee County Civic Center for this big show. If you've been thinking about getting into the RV lifestyle or are already there and looking for upgrades and more, this is the place to be. Thursday through Sunday, 9am to 7pm. Free. More info here.

Cars And Coffee