Allegiant Airlines Adds Punta Gorda Atlantic City Routes from $39 Fares

Beginning December 2025, Allegiant Airlines will begin offering direct flights from Atlantic City International Airport to four Florida locations. The airline is offering special $39 one-way tickets through mid-May 2026.

From ACY, planes will fly directly to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, along with service to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International, Orlando Sanford International, and Punta Gorda.

"We're thrilled to bring our brand of low-cost, high-value travel to one of New Jersey's most iconic destinations... It's a win for travelers seeking sun and sand, and for those who want to experience the coastal charm of the Eastern Seaboard or stroll along Atlantic City's famed Boardwalk," said Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer to Gulf Shore Business.

The Fort Lauderdale route begins December 11, 2025. Flights to Orlando and St. Petersburg start shortly after. Twice-weekly flights to Punta Gorda begin February 13, 2026, running on Mondays and Fridays.

Travelers need to book by August 14, 2025 to get the $39 deal, which is available for all Florida destinations.