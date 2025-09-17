Coconut Point Welcomes Exciting New Dining, Shopping & Wellness Experiences This Fall

Coconut Point is embracing an exciting new season of dining, shopping, and wellness with a fresh mix of additions this fall. Whether you're craving a delicious brunch, looking to update your wardrobe, or exploring new ways to stay active, there's something special waiting for you.

Here’s a closer look at what’s coming:

Alba Breakfast & Brunch (Opening in October)

Alba is bringing a beautiful new breakfast experience to Coconut Point. Opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m., this charming eatery blends comforting breakfast favorites with Mediterranean and European flair. Indulge in dishes like French Toast Crème Brûlée, Lobster Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, delicate crepes, and rich, nutty Baklava. A curated menu of specialty coffees and fresh-pressed juices makes every meal feel like a treat. It’s the perfect spot for a relaxing morning or a leisurely brunch date with friends.

Casa Blu (Opening in November)

Rooted in a family legacy of hospitality, Casa Blu offers a warm, soulful take on modern Mediterranean dining. With flavors inspired by the sea and dishes cooked in wood-fired ovens, the menu blends vibrant Mediterranean ingredients with a Bolivian twist. Think cozy ambiance, glowing ovens, and shareable plates that invite conversation. It’s designed to feel like home, whether you’re stopping by for date night or a special evening with loved ones.

Nordstrom Rack (Grand Opening October 2)

If you love a good find, you’ll be thrilled about Nordstrom Rack’s arrival. This off-price retail gem brings a constantly updated selection of designer fashion, shoes, accessories, and home goods—always at amazing prices. It’s the perfect destination to refresh your wardrobe or find a stylish gift (for someone else or yourself).

ZAGG (Opening in September)

Tech meets peace of mind at ZAGG, your new go-to for protecting and repairing your favorite devices. From phone screen protectors to accessories for tablets, drones, and more, ZAGG has you covered. They even handle repairs—so your tech stays as stylish and functional as you are.