Rihanna Stars as Smurfette in Latest ‘Smurfs’ Movie Now Available on Paramount+

The new Smurfs musical hits Paramount+ today. In the film, Rihanna brings Smurfette to life during a quest to find Papa Smurf. After its run in theaters, the movie banked $117.4 million worldwide.

When dark magic users Razamel and Gargamel snatch Papa Smurf (John Goodman), Smurfette must step up. The tiny blue heroes leave their woodland sanctuary and step into our world. Their wild chase might just save everything we know.

This cast is definitely star-studded. James Corden, Nick Offerman, Sandra Oh, Dan Levy, and Kurt Russell join forces with Rihanna and Goodman. In this version, the blue crew breaks into song, letting Rihanna's voice shine.

On September 16, one Smurf-loving Deadline reporter, Pete Hammond, weighed in on RiRi's performance. The seasoned journalist, steeped in nostalgia and viewing the film through the lens of someone older and wiser, was reasonably impressed. He criticized some aspects of the movie, citing the need for "snappier dialogue," but felt Rihanna did a good job.

He wrote: "Rihanna however, does just fine in the role, although when she opens her mouth to sing, I couldn't help but think, ‘Hey, Smurfette sounds just like Rihanna!'"

Chris Miller sits in the director's chair. Pam Brady wrote the script based on Peyo's original characters. Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary worked as executive producers. Jay Brown, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith, and Robyn Rihanna Fenty took on producing duties.

The movie earned a PG rating for its mix of action, words, and silly jokes. When the DVD and Blu-ray come out, fans will get extra treats: cast chats, making-of clips, and fresh music videos with Rihanna's new songs.