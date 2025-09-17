Run, Walk, or Trot at the Fort Myers Turkey Trot 5K

The Fort Myers Track Club, in partnership with the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, is excited to invite you and your family to the 46th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk. This fun and festive tradition will take place on a brand-new 5K course that starts on McGregor Boulevard and finishes at the beautiful Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

For years, this event has brought together families, friends, and visitors from all over the country to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in a healthy and memorable way. In 2024, we welcomed participants from over 43 states, and we’re looking forward to another amazing turnout this year.

This event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels—whether you're running, walking, or cheering on loved ones. It’s a wonderful way to kick off your Thanksgiving Day together.

Registration Information (no race day registration available):

Adults: $30 through October 31, $35 from November 1–26

Youth: $20 through October 31, $25 from November 1–26

Tot Trot (ages 6 and under – 100-yard dash): $10

To guarantee your shirt size, please register online by November 10, 2025. Shirts are available for the first 4,000 registered participants. Shirt sizes are unisex and limited in quantity. Once a size is selected during registration, it cannot be exchanged.

To help ensure you receive your preferred shirt size, we recommend registering early and attending one of the early packet pick-up dates.