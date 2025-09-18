Listen to Win: Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Raymond James Stadium on November 7, 2026
Called the “Loop” tour, the North American dates launch on June 13, 2026 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The newly added tour dates are in addition to his previously announced international tour that kicks off in New Zealand and Australia in January 2026.
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
- Presale w/ code ‘CAMERA’ – September 25th from 10am – 11:59pm local time
- On Sale – September 26th at 10am local time
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 9/18/25 - 9/25/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $278
- Who is providing the prize: Messina Touring