Listen to Win: Air Supply

Air Supply returns to Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on October 12, 2025

If it’s true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.

Material Terms:

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 9/22/25 - 9/26/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $123
  • Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH
Diana BeasleyEditor
