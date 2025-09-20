Listen to Win: Air Supply
Air Supply returns to Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on October 12, 2025 If it’s true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of…
If it’s true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 9/22/25 - 9/26/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $123
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH