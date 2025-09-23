ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Crazy Fat Bear Week Videos

It’s become an internet phenomenon and to get you pumped, here are 5 crazy Fat Bear Week videos. The annual event kicks off today (9/23) and runs through September 30….

Gina Birch
A huge brown bear walking alone in the snow, fat bear week videos
Getty Images

It's become an internet phenomenon and to get you pumped, here are 5 crazy Fat Bear Week videos. The annual event kicks off today (9/23) and runs through September 30.

Millions of people from around the world tune into a livestream from Katmai National Park's Brooks Falls in Alaska to watch the bears and cast votes. Brooks Falls is a famous site for salmon spawning. They fly through the air as they try to clear the falls and swim upstream to lay their eggs.

It's also where the bears stand, paws ready and mouths open for a meal.

The bears need to fatten up for winter hibernation. Some will pack on as much as 500 pounds and these vulnerable salmon help do the trick.

Grizzly bear in water growling, mouth open for fat bear week videosGetty Images

The annual Fat Bear week begins Tuesday, September 23rb

The fun began as a one-day virtual tournament in 2014 with park rangers posting photos of certain bears throughout the year showing their winter weight gain. It has since grown to a weeklong, bracket-style competition where you can cast votes in several categories.

See all of the happenings at Brooks Falls in real time thanks to Explore.org's livestream

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

Fat Bear Week Videos

Fat Bear Overview

If you're still not sure what all of this fat bear stuff is about, this is a good overview. A reporter narrates the video to give you a full report as you continue to scroll and watch the other videos. Nature, doing its thing.

Loading TikTok...

Fat Bear Feeding

It's not as easy as easy as you might suspect. Or as easy as some bears make it look. Then there is the effort these fish go through to try and make it up the falls only to get gobbled up. Fascinating to watch these on the live stream too.

Loading TikTok...

More Fat Bear Videos

What The Bears Feed On

While bears are the stars this week, it doesn't seem right not to mention their prey. Look at all of these fish trying to get upstream and lay their eggs. Amazing annual phenomena. Are you routing for the fish or the bears?

Loading TikTok...

Fat Bear Finalists

Oh my goodness. This is how big these guys get for hibernation. It's quite a transformation from when you first see them feeding upstream. Make sure you check out the photos in the brackets.

Loading TikTok...

Fat Bear Funny

So, these guys don't have to fight for their food. They live at a habitat. But I loved this video none-the-less. This fat bear looks so happy splashing around. Made me smile so I wanted to pass it on to you too.

Loading TikTok...
AlaskaBearFishingTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Man hand with food tray in front of a food truck
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Residents Sue To Stop Food Truck Park DevelopmentRebecca Allen
Cape Coral’s Dixie Roadhouse Gets New Owners Who Plan Improvements
Local NewsCape Coral’s Dixie Roadhouse Gets New Owners Who Plan ImprovementsRebecca Allen
Aerial drone photo Fort Myers Beach FL USA bridge and ocean
Local NewsThe Whale Restaurant Reopens After Rebuild, Hosts Hiring Events for Fort Myers Beach ComebackRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub