Dua Lipa Teams Up with Frame Fitness as Co-Founder, Bringing Pilates to Your Living Room

Dua Lipa made the announcement Sept. 20 that she has joined Frame Fitness as co-founder and chief creative officer. The company sells at-home reformer Pilates machines with streaming classes.

Frame's product is used during Pilates workouts. It combines a compact reformer with a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen. The star picked up the first unit in Europe, as reported by TBS News.

"I love that I can wake up, roll out of bed, and get right to it on the reformer," Dua Lipa told Vogue. She points to quick results and improved fitness as key benefits.

This fits with her demanding schedule across 37 cities. She trains between shows to stay strong. "I'm in heels all the time, so my core is incredibly important. A strong core means a strong back, and that's what keeps me going when I'm dancing for hours," she said.

Frame wants to make pro-level Pilates simple for home use. The star keeps it basic: "Don't overthink it. You get a good playlist, a cute Pilates look, and it clears your mind."