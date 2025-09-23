Starbucks Releases Halloween Cups That Glow in Dark

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
New Halloween cups and tumblers are popping up at Starbucks across the U.S., with prices ranging from $14.95 to $29.95. Five new designs are available while supplies last. The priciest…

New Halloween cups and tumblers are popping up at Starbucks across the U.S., with prices ranging from $14.95 to $29.95.

Five new designs are available while supplies last. The priciest option is a sleek black cold cup featuring a moth design for $29.95. A matching hot beverage cup with the same moth theme sells for the same price.

Some exclusive locations like airports and campus stores got special versions. A dark purple cup that glows blue goes for $22.95, while a white one that gives off a spooky green glow sells for $19.95.

For those watching their wallet, a cup inspired by a witch's cauldron costs $14.95. Each cup counts toward rewards points when customers avoid using disposable cups.

The cups come in sizes from 16 to 24 ounces. These Halloween-themed drinks holders feature raised patterns, gem-like elements, and surfaces that light up in darkness.

Previous seasonal collections sold out quickly. Just a few weeks ago, customers lined up at opening time hunting for this year's pumpkin collection and matte black drip cups.

This launch coincides with fall beverages hitting the menu. These limited editions help boost sales of non-coffee merchandise.

By offering certain cups only at regular stores or licensed locations, Starbucks manages to spread customer traffic across more venues - a proven business strategy.

