5 Top SWFL Weekend Events

Gina Birch
It's the last weekend of September and the Halloween happenings are kicking off all over. Here are the top 5 SWFL weekend events to check out for extracurricular fun.

For sports fans, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are in town this weekend. They take on Dunedin and plan fireworks after Friday night's baseball game, along with lots of family fun all weekend. In addition, FC Naples has a home game if you like professional soccer.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Top SWFL Weekend Events

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. The event kicks of Saturday at 9am and runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer MIke's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. More info here.

Florida Horror-Fest

If you are into all thing's horror related, this festival is for you. Meet actors, listen to panel discussions, stop by vendors and lots more. The action is at the Hilton Double Tree Fort Myers. Sunday 10am to 5pm. $20, kids 11 and under free with paying adult. More info here.

Sizzle Dining

It's the last weekend to participate in this annual dining for a cause event. More than 100 restaurants from Marco Island to Sanibel Island are participating in Sizzle Dining, offering a variety of pre-fix dining options. It's a great way to fill seats during a slow month but also give back. The event supports Blessings in a Backpack which helps feed kids. It runs through September 30th. More info here.

More Top SWFL Weekend Events

Wine Around The Water

Sip wine and stroll around the water all for a good cause in Naples this weekend. Get a wine passport for tasting stations, enjoy dining deals and explore the many boutiques at The Village Shops on Venetian Bay. Proceeds benefit SNIP Collier. Saturday from 5–7 PM. $30. More info here.

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest

The annual music festival returns this weekend and runs through September 28th. Concerts this weekend are mostly on Fort Myers Beach. From here they spread to almost every community in Lee County. Ticket prices vary; however, most events are free. Find the schedule and more info here.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
