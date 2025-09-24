Cardi B Drops Voice Recordings to Fight Back Against Ghostwriting Claims

Raw voice clips hit social media Sunday as Cardi B struck back at claims she doesn't write her own work. The move came after podcast host Joe Budden cast doubt on the writing credits of her new album, Am I The Drama?

"Whoever wrote it?? Nah that's CARDI," she wrote in a since-deleted post on X, as reported by XXL Magazine. She pulled back the curtain on her method: "This is my process. I'm a natural roaster and you know I'm quick with the mouth so I'll be coming up with the lines and I'll record myself and lay it later."

The clash started when Budden checked the new album, which dropped on Sept. 19. While praising "Magnet," he raised questions about its writer. "Whoever is writing these lines... He is smoking this sh*t," Budden stated.

"Magnet" stirred up buzz among fans who spotted what seemed like jabs at JT, formerly of City Girls. The track stands out on Am I The Drama? — an instant hit that struck platinum within days.

Shutting down critics, Cardi shared voice notes showing her creative process. "Don't give me backhanded 10z cuz I'll always be able to prove my sh*t," she fired back.