Introducing Award-Winning Spanish Wines

It's Wine Wednesday and time for some wanderlust too. Let's take a trip to Europe through the wine glass with award-winning Spanish wines. They come from Ribera del Duero and…

Gina Birch
Close up of a wine bottle reading Pinea and a man in the background with a wine glass for Award-Winning Spanish Wines
Photo: Gina Birch

It’s Wine Wednesday and time for some wanderlust too. Let’s take a trip to Europe through the wine glass with award-winning Spanish wines. They come from Ribera del Duero and if you're not familiar with the region, you are in for a treat with Hugo Del Pozzo. He is my guest in this edition of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch.

Hugo is the founder of Pinea Winery along with his college roommate Vicente Pliego. Their mission was to make world class wine in this less famous region of Spain.

By all accounts, the two have been quite successful. Their wines consistently rake in high scores from some of the most esteemed wine critics in the world.  In fact, PSOUL, a tempranillo, received 99 points from Wine Enthusiast.

A woman in a pink jacket and man in blue checked shirt smiling for Award-Winning Spanish WinesPhoto: Gina Birch

Gina Birch and Hugo Del Pozzo talk all things Ribera de Duero, a wine region in Spain

Award-Winning Spanish Wine From Ribera Del Duero

There are many things that make this region unique. The soil and elevation are two of them. Hugo talks about others in the interview below. He even introduces us to some indigenous grapes in the Ribera del Duero region that make outstanding food wines.

We talk a lot about food and what to pair with these wines in particular, as well as wines in general from this part of Spain. Click here or see below for a video of the full interview with Hugo.

One more thing, if you missed the last episode of Wining And Dining With Gina Birch, click here. Even better, subscribe to the channel for even more wining and dining interviews and videos. Cheers!

Gina Birch
