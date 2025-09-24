This Day in Top 40 History: September 24
On Sept. 24, 2011, Maroon 5 overtook Adele on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Moves Like Jagger." The track featured Christina Aguilera and was well received by fans and music critics alike. The song was one of a slew of hits for Maroon 5, with others including "Payphone" and "One More Night." Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 24.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Sept. 24 was clearly the right day to release great albums:
- 1991: Nirvana released their breakthrough album, Nevermind. The album eventually sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. and included the hits "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come as You Are."
- 1991: The Red Hot Chili Peppers released Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The album sold over 10 million copies and included the hit singles "Under the Bridge" (No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100) and "Give It Away" (GRAMMY Award winner).
- 2012: Mumford & Sons released Babel, their second studio album. It became the fastest-selling album in the U.K. that year.
Cultural Milestones
These crossover moments between culture and music happened on Sept. 24:
- 1962: Elvis Presley received an invitation to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in the U.K. His manager declined the offer due to movie commitments — but the truth was that Elvis' manager was concerned about his immigration status.
- 1999: Britney Spears appeared on the TV show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. She danced with Sabrina during the episode "No Place Like Home."
- 2023: Taylor Swift showed up to an NFL game in support of her new love interest, Travis Kelce. The appearance prompted a spike in viewership and jersey sales.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These live performances and recordings were momentous for these artists:
- 1957: Elvis Presley released "Jailhouse Rock," and the song became an instant classic. It was Presley's ninth No. 1 hit.
- 1964: The Supremes appeared on TV for the first time on The Steve Allen Show. The group performed their song "Where Did Our Love Go."
- 1990: AC/DC released The Razors Edge, their 11th studio album. The album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
- 2003: The Dave Matthews Band played their largest concert (at that time) in New York City's Central Park. The concert was recorded and released as The Central Park Concert album.
Whether you love pop superstar Adam Levine or prefer the folky sounds of Mumford & Sons, Sept. 24 is full of music history for everyone.