ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Top 40 History: September 24

On Sept. 24, 2011, Maroon 5 overtook Adele on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Moves Like Jagger.” The track featured Christina Aguilera and was well received by fans and music…

Megan Zahnd
Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Sept. 24, 2011, Maroon 5 overtook Adele on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Moves Like Jagger." The track featured Christina Aguilera and was well received by fans and music critics alike. The song was one of a slew of hits for Maroon 5, with others including "Payphone" and "One More Night." Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 24.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Sept. 24 was clearly the right day to release great albums:

  • 1991: Nirvana released their breakthrough album, Nevermind. The album eventually sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. and included the hits "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come as You Are."
  • 1991: The Red Hot Chili Peppers released Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The album sold over 10 million copies and included the hit singles "Under the Bridge" (No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100) and "Give It Away" (GRAMMY Award winner).
  • 2012: Mumford & Sons released Babel, their second studio album. It became the fastest-selling album in the U.K. that year.

Cultural Milestones

These crossover moments between culture and music happened on Sept. 24:

  • 1962: Elvis Presley received an invitation to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in the U.K. His manager declined the offer due to movie commitments — but the truth was that Elvis' manager was concerned about his immigration status.
  • 1999: Britney Spears appeared on the TV show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. She danced with Sabrina during the episode "No Place Like Home."
  • 2023: Taylor Swift showed up to an NFL game in support of her new love interest, Travis Kelce. The appearance prompted a spike in viewership and jersey sales.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances and recordings were momentous for these artists:

  • 1957: Elvis Presley released "Jailhouse Rock," and the song became an instant classic. It was Presley's ninth No. 1 hit.
  • 1964: The Supremes appeared on TV for the first time on The Steve Allen Show. The group performed their song "Where Did Our Love Go."
  • 1990: AC/DC released The Razors Edge, their 11th studio album. The album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
  • 2003: The Dave Matthews Band played their largest concert (at that time) in New York City's Central Park. The concert was recorded and released as The Central Park Concert album.

Whether you love pop superstar Adam Levine or prefer the folky sounds of Mumford & Sons, Sept. 24 is full of music history for everyone.

Britney SpearsMaroon 5Taylor Swift
Megan ZahndWriter
Related Stories
Musician P!NK and her daughter Willow Sage Hart take part in stage testing ahead of the start of the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
MusicWillow Sage Hart Shines in Radio City Music Hall Debut with Hugh Jackman and PinkHeather Matthews
Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
MusicStill Stuck on Repeat: Why ‘Oops!… I Did It Again Is Pop Perfection’Kayla Morgan
Rapper Chris Brown poses for a photo at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square November 29, 2005 in New York City.
MusicChris Brown’s First Song: How ‘Run It!’ Launched a Superstar Career
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub