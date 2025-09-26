5 Seconds of Summer Announces New Album ‘Everyone’s A Star!’ After Three-Year Hiatus

After three years away, 5 Seconds of Summer will drop their sixth album, Everyone's A Star!, this November 14. For this release, the band starts fresh with Republic Records.

The group just dropped "NOT OK," their first track from the upcoming 12-song collection. They spent months crafting songs between LA and Nashville's top studios during 2024 and 2025.

"It has the older 5 Seconds of Summer energy, but it's different — which is the whole M.O. of this chapter," said Luke Hemmings to Clash Music. "Lyrically, it's about letting out the darker side of yourself and embracing it. The song is also a nod to the band itself. We pull those sides out of each other."

For this project, they joined forces with hit-makers Jason Evigan, Julian Bunetta, and John Ryan. These studio wizards have shaped sounds for Maroon 5, Papa Roach, and Sabrina Carpenter.

"This band is made of four people who could all have their own solo albums where they do it all, sing it all, and write it all," Hemmings said. Everyone's A Star! embodies all of that. We were teenagers at the beginning of 5 Seconds of Summer. We were writing with more naivete, but we said what we thought."

Each member struck out solo during their break. Hood and Clifford released music in 2025, while Irwin and Hemmings put out their own work in 2024.

Their last record, 5SOS5, shot to #1 in Australia and the UK back in 2022. It grabbed the #2 spot on Billboard 200, with "Complete Mess," making waves on the Hot 100.