Listen to Win: Yacht Rock Revue at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Get ready to drift away with the smooth, classic sounds of Yacht Rock! Rolling Stone calls Yacht Rock Revue the world’s premier soft-rock party band—and they’re bringing their pitch-perfect takes on Steely Dan, Hall & Oates, and Michael McDonald to the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, Thursday, January 22nd! Doors open at 6, the show starts at 7. Grab a bite or a drink on-site, then keep the night going with exclusive dining discounts and even an overnight stay just steps away at the Luminary Hotel & Co. Don’t miss the golden age of the ’70s and ’80s brought to life with smooth grooves, big hooks, and unforgettable vibes. Yacht Rock Revue—January 22nd at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. Tickets on sale now!