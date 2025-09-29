McDonald’s Brings Back Monopoly Game After 10 Years, with Digital Twist, Million-Dollar Prize

After a ten-year break, McDonald's is bringing back its Monopoly game on October 6, 2025. The fast-food giant has updated the game with new app features, making this its first return to the U.S. since 2015.

"Customers have been clamoring for the return" of the game, said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing officer of McDonald's USA, to Erie News Now.

The old paper-only system is getting an upgrade. While you can still peel off game pieces, players now have the option to collect property pieces through the McDonald's app, making it easier than ever to play.

Players can win some amazing prizes: a whopping million dollars in cash, a new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, and a Winnebago. Other prizes include a $50,000 dream vacation to a Monopoly-themed destination, $10,000 to spend at Lowe's, and a million airline miles from American Airlines.

Ready to try your luck? Game pieces are available on over 30 menu items. You'll find them on popular picks like Quarter Pounders, breakfast Egg McMuffins, and large fries. Winners could grab free Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits, Double Cheeseburgers, or Snack Wraps.

Using the app gives players bonus chances to win with every piece they scan. From free food to the big million-dollar prize, you've got more ways to win.

The promotion was a huge success after launching in 1987, until trouble hit. In 2001, Jerome P. Jacobson, who managed prize distribution, orchestrated a $24 million scam with several accomplices.

HBO Max turned the scandal into "McMillion$" in 2020. After the scandal broke, McDonald's fired its marketing agency and beefed up security.