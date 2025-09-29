This Day in Top 40 History: September 29
On Sept. 29, 2023, U2 became the first band to perform at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sphere is a massive, circular venue featuring a wraparound LED screen…
On Sept. 29, 2023, U2 became the first band to perform at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sphere is a massive, circular venue featuring a wraparound LED screen that transports the audience to another world. U2 played a 40-show residency at the ethereal venue. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 29.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These chart-topping songs and new releases showcase the wide range of genres and artists represented in the Top 40:
- 1984: Prince and The Revolution topped the Billboard Hot 100 with the song "Let's Go Crazy," the opening track on Prince's iconic Purple Rain album.
- 1990: American duo Nelson topped the charts for the first and only time with their song "(Can't Live Without Your) Love and Affection."
- 1991: MTV aired the music video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Within a few weeks, the song by up-and-coming band Nirvana topped the charts.
- 1998: Jay-Z released Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life. The album was the rapper's most commercially successful release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- 2001: Alicia Keys was at the top of the charts with "Fallin'," a single from her debut album, Songs in A Minor. Keys went on to win three GRAMMY Awards for the song, including Song of the Year.
Cultural Milestones
These moments changed music history:
- 1994: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, better known as Halsey, was born. In her career, Halsey has scored two No. 1 hits: "Closer" and "Without Me."
- 2021: A judge removed Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of Britney Spears' estate and finances. Her father had held the role of conservator since 2008.
- 2023: For the first time since 2002, 'N Sync released music as a band. The song "Better Place" was featured on the soundtrack for Trolls Band Together.
Notable Recordings and Performances
From surprise appearances to onstage conflicts, musicians always keep things interesting:
- 1989: Bruce Springsteen pulled up at Matt Saloon's in Prescott, Arizona, on his motorcycle. Once he was inside, he played some of his greatest hits, including "I'm on Fire" and "Born in the USA," with the house band.
- 1994: Oasis band members Liam and Noel got into an argument and altercation onstage in Los Angeles. The band temporarily split but reconciled later on the tour.
- 2024: Sabrina Carpenter headlined Madison Square Garden for her Short n' Sweet Tour. This show occurred just one week after her album was certified Platinum.
Whether you prefer the "Trolls" movies or "Purple Rain," Sept. 29 was a historic day.