September is National Honey Month and to celebrate here is an unexpected honey and wine pairing from Moraga Bell Air. It's this week's Fabulous Find.

Moraga Bel Air is a pretty special winery. It's not in Napa or Sonoma but LA. Their estate vineyards have more than grapes living on them. They also have bees. This marks the first release of their Estate Honey from those bees.

The bees travel to nearby gardens full of lavender, thyme, roses, citrus, apples and more. They produce honey that is sweet and floral with hints of caramel.

It's a great accompaniment to hard salty cheeses. It's now for sale for $20 but is a complimentary gift if you order with the white wine during the month of September.

The Wine In Honey And Wine Pairing

Moraga White is not a typical sauvignon blanc. This one has some age on it and sees a little time in oak. It's full bodied with honeysuckle and stone fruit. The result is wine with a rich mouthfeel and some notes of dried fruits. $92

Check out this video.

Gina Birch Moraga Chardonnay

I always like a good food and wine pairing. Moraga chef Keven Lee has a delicious appetizer to try with the wine and honey.

Charred Fig & Burrata with Moraga Vineyard Honey Drizzle

• 6 ripe fresh figs, halved • 1 ball fresh burrata cheese

• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp Moraga Vineyard Honey

• Flaky sea salt

• Fresh cracked pepper

• Optional: fresh thyme leaves or crushed pistachios for garnish

• Toasted sourdough

. 1oz Caviar on top (Optional)

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly brush fig halves with olive oil. Place figs cut-side down on the hot pan for 1–2 minutes until lightly caramelized and warm.

Place the burrata in the center of a serving plate. Arrange the warm figs around it. Generously drizzle Moraga Vineyard honey over the figs and burrata.