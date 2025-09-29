ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Unexpected Honey And Wine Pairing

September is National Honey Month and to celebrate here is an unexpected honey and wine pairing from Moraga Bell Air. It’s this week’s Fabulous Find. Moraga Bel Air is a…

Gina Birch
Rolling vineyards for Honey And Wine Pairing
Moraga Bel Aire

September is National Honey Month and to celebrate here is an unexpected honey and wine pairing from Moraga Bell Air. It's this week's Fabulous Find.

Moraga Bel Air is a pretty special winery. It's not in Napa or Sonoma but LA. Their estate vineyards have more than grapes living on them. They also have bees. This marks the first release of their Estate Honey from those bees. 

The bees travel to nearby gardens full of lavender, thyme, roses, citrus, apples and more. They produce honey that is sweet and floral with hints of caramel.

It's a great accompaniment to hard salty cheeses. It's now for sale for $20 but is a complimentary gift if you order with the white wine during the month of September.

The Wine In Honey And Wine Pairing

Moraga White is not a typical sauvignon blanc. This one has some age on it and sees a little time in oak. It's full bodied with honeysuckle and stone fruit. The result is wine with a rich mouthfeel and some notes of dried fruits. $92 

Check out this video.

Bottle of Moraga ChardonnayGina Birch

Moraga Chardonnay

I always like a good food and wine pairing. Moraga chef Keven Lee has a delicious appetizer to try with the wine and honey.

Charred Fig & Burrata with Moraga Vineyard Honey Drizzle

  •   •    6 ripe fresh figs, halved   
    • •    1 ball fresh burrata cheese
  •     •    1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  •     •    2 tbsp Moraga Vineyard Honey          
  •     •    Flaky sea salt
  •     •    Fresh cracked pepper
  •     •    Optional: fresh thyme leaves or crushed pistachios for garnish
  •     •    Toasted sourdough 
  •        .   1oz Caviar on top (Optional)

Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly brush fig halves with olive oil. Place figs cut-side down on the hot pan for 1–2 minutes until lightly caramelized and warm.

Place the burrata in the center of a serving plate. Arrange the warm figs around it. Generously drizzle Moraga Vineyard honey over the figs and burrata.

Season with cracked pepper, and optional thyme or pistachios Serve with toasted sourdough and perfect for scooping up gooey burrata and sweet, jammy figs and Vibe Caviar.

food and wine pairingshoneyWine
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Close up of a wine bottle reading Pinea and a man in the background with a wine glass for Award-Winning Spanish Wines
Sunny 106.3Introducing Award-Winning Spanish WinesGina Birch
A row of wine glasses with small pours of pink wine for rose all day
Sunny 106.3Rosé All Day End Of Summer SoireeGina Birch
bacon recipes with strips of raw bacon on a cutting board, lettuce and tomato in the background
Sunny 106.3Savor And Celebrate Bacon With These 5 RecipesGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub