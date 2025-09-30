ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Savory Snacks For Game Day Gatherings

Gina Birch
football party table with beer, chips and salsa snacks for game day
Football season is officially underway and so are the parties. If you are hosting one or going to one, here are 5 savory snacks for game day that will blow your friends away.

Food and football just go together. Snacking while cheering on your favorite team is an American past time and one that some people take seriously. It's likely you know someone who is the master of the grill and claims to make the best burgers, BBQ or wings.

You won't find those kinds of recipes here. These are fast, fun snacks, full of flavor and good for nervous eating when you have money on the line and the game clock is running out.

All of these videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. Some creators give directions in the audio; others post recipes in the captions..

Snacks For Game Day

Shut Up! Shot Gun Shells

I couldn't believe what I was watching the first time I saw this one. It's like a pasta egg roll. She claims it's a "Kansas City" thing. While I can't confirm that, I can confirm they fascinate me to some degree. I like the fact that you can alter the stuffing to your own taste.

Loading TikTok...

Level Up Onion Dip

French onion dip is a party classic. This one is from scratch, using caramelized onions and lots of bacon. Sure the powdered seasoning dip is fine, however, this brings things up a notch.

Loading TikTok...

Chicken-N-Waffle Spin

Instead of traditional sweet waffles, this recipe uses waffle fries. But don't worry, you'll get that sweet kick with honey. Hot honey would be even better. These are also easier to eat than a plate of chicken and waffles. They offer bite-sized fun.

Loading TikTok...

More Snacks For Game Day

Pigs In A Blanket With A Twist

For a spin on this classic appetizer, these use puff pastry. You can also add cheese and I'm sure other ingredients. Serve then next to a couple of different dipping sauces and I bet the plate is empty before you know it.

Loading TikTok...

Jalapeno Popper Pastry

Here is another spin on a classic. I love a good jalapeno popper, but they can be a bit much, even intimidating for some folks. Instead of stuffing your jalapenos, cut them up, mix them up, and wrap them up in some puff pastry. It looks like a tasty alternative.

Loading TikTok...

Finally, if you have an air fryer, here are some additional easy appetizers to try.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
