The Kid Laroi Drops One-Take Music Video for ‘A Cold Play’

The Kid Laroi unveiled a striking video for "A Cold Play" on September 26. Shot in a single take, the Columbia Records release strips away flashy effects to spotlight the artist's raw, vulnerable performance.

Behind the lens, director Alex Lill crafted an intimate portrait. The camera starts close on the singer, then pulls back slowly to show a stark set. This bare approach amplifies the song's raw power while pulling viewers into the emotions of the piece.

KBeazy's production backs The Kid Laroi's writing on "A Cold Play," weaving dark tones with stark confessions. It marks a sharp turn from his previous video "She Don't Need To Know," which starred Carmen Electra and Anna Van Patten in a plot-driven, narrative-focused piece.

The Kid Laroi's music keeps finding new ears as he expands his musical library. 2025 has seen a burst of new tracks from the Australian artist, including new singles "All I Want Is You," "Hot Girl Problems," and "How Does It Feel." With 10 billion streams and counting, he's earned platinum status multiple times. Award shows have taken notice, too — he's now got a GRAMMY nomination under his belt.

In a moment that helped solidify his rising star power, he teamed up with Bailey Zimmerman to perform their hit "Lost" at the MTV Video Music Awards.