ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Wendy’s Brings Back Chicken Tenders After Eight-Year Break, Six New Sauces

After an eight-year break, Wendy’s put chicken tenders back on its nationwide menu starting September 29, 2025. The chain last offered its “Homestyle Chicken Strips” back in 2017. “Ever since…

Diana Beasley
Courtesy Wendy's

After an eight-year break, Wendy's put chicken tenders back on its nationwide menu starting September 29, 2025. The chain last offered its "Homestyle Chicken Strips" back in 2017.

"Ever since we launched our first Spicy Chicken Sandwich to our beloved chicken nuggets and now our brand new Tendys, we are always exploring ways to innovate with chicken and deliver for our customers across our chicken lineup," said Becky Davis to IR Wendys.

You can choose between three or four pieces, with two sauces thrown in. Kids get a smaller portion - two pieces with one sauce. All options come as standalone items or combo meals.

The chain is now offering bigger sauce portions. There are six different flavors to pick from: Signature, Sweet Chili, Scorchin' Hot, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Honey Mustard. Each sauce comes in a super-sized cup.

The clever new packaging includes a built-in sauce holder - making it easier to eat in your car or while walking around.

"Consumers told us what they wanted in a chicken tender, and we listened – taste-tested, fine-tuned and delivered. With six bold new sauces, fans can dip, dunk and customize their Tendys with every bite!" said Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski.

This release follows McDonald's McCrispy Strips launch earlier in 2025. Eight years ago, both chains rolled out chicken tenders within weeks of each other - and now it's happening again.

Early reviews say the coating is nice and crispy with tender meat inside. The Sweet Chili sauce hits just the right sweet-spicy mix, while the Scorchin' Hot sauce is so spicy it had taste-testers breaking a sweat.

Chicken is huge in fast food right now. From Taco Bell to Wingstop and KFC, new chicken items are showing up everywhere. Raising Cane's success shows that Americans love having lots of chicken options.

By getting into the chicken tender game, Wendy's is going after chicken-focused restaurants. It's a smart move to grab a piece of fast food's growing chicken market.

Wendy's
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
football party table with beer, chips and salsa snacks for game day
Human Interest5 Savory Snacks For Game Day GatheringsGina Birch
Hall of Famer George Brett throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game Two of the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 30Michael Garaventa
Rolling vineyards for Honey And Wine Pairing
Sunny 106.3Unexpected Honey And Wine PairingGina Birch
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub