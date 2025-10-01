Madonna’s Emotional Reconciliation with Late Brother Sparks New Album Inspired by Forgiveness

Madonna reconciled with Christopher Ciccone months before his death in October 2024, ending a split that began after his 2008 tell-all book.

"It's important to find a way to forgive even people that you perceive as your biggest enemies," said Madonna on a podcast interview. "For a really long time, it was my brother, who died recently, because the hardest ones are the people that you feel like you're the closest to."

The siblings cut ties when Ciccone's book "Life With My Sister Madonna" hit No. 2 on The New York Times Best Seller list. At that time, Madonna's rep Liz Rosenberg told AP that the star felt wounded by her brother's choice to write about her.

The ice broke when Christopher reached out during his illness. "It was him being ill and saying, 'I need your help,' and me having that moment like, 'Am I going to help my enemy?' That's how it felt," Madonna shared on the podcast.

Their reunion brought healing. "It lifted such weight off me. I sat with him, held his hand while he was dying, and told him 'I love you and I forgive you,'" Madonna said on the podcast.

Her own near-death scare in 2023 shifted her outlook. While unconscious for four days, fighting infection, she saw her mother. "I had a conscious moment and my mother appeared to me and she said, 'Do you want to come with me?' And I said, 'No,'" she recalled on the podcast.

This brush with mortality sparked new music. She wrote two songs — "Fragile" and "Forgive Yourself" — about making peace and family bonds. Both tracks will appear on her upcoming 2026 album.