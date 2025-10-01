Summer is finally in the rearview mirror. As we transition into a new season, here is a list of events for October wining and dining in SWFL. Whether you are a hardcore foodie, someone who wants to learn, or just looking for a fun night out, these fit the bill.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so check back for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, create one of your own. Here are 5 food and wine pairings to inspire your personal October wining and dining in SWFL gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY October Wining And Dining In SWFL

Beaulieu Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blancs are good almost any time of the year in Southwest Florida. The tropical, citrusy, acidic nature lends them well to local cuisine. This BV 2014 from Napa is brand new from the iconic winery. It smells bright and tropical and tastes that way too. Unlike similar wines, it has some depth, is not too acidic and just a generally pleasing wine. I had it with a grilled chicken and avocado salad with a pesto-based dressing. $40

Photo: Gina Birch

Ceretto Langhe Arneis

Arneis is underrated in my opinion. I love this Italian grape and it's another one that works for SWFL cuisine. The aromatics in this one from Ceretto are gorgeous. It is fresh, medium bodied with peach and pear. It also has a slightly effervescent feel. I enjoyed it with pan seared grouper in a lemon, caper and butter sauce. $25

Photo: Gina Birch

Dutcher Crossing Terrington Vineyards Pinot Noir

Pinot noir is a good wine to serve as we transition into the fall season. This one from Dutcher Crossing in Sonoma. It's a new release to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The small production wine is full of luscious red fruits like cherry and cranberry. It has just enough spice and earthiness for balance. I had it with mushroom ravioli and it was a huge hit. Good for sipping too. $51

Photo: Gina Birch

Cotarella Sodale Merlot Lazio

Yes, an Italian merlot. What a great discovery this was for me. If you think you don't like merlot, you need to try this one. It has ripe red fruits, a bit of tobacco, a hint of vanilla and spice, along with a smooth finish. I had it with a Mediterranean flat bread that had lamb and sausage. This is a versatile wine that go with lots of dishes. $25

Photo: Gina Birch

Midnight Cellars Fullmoon Red Blend

I love a good red blend, and Midnight Cellars has a lot of them. This one is 45% Syrah, 40% Zinfandel, and 15% Cabernet Sauvignon. The result is a wine that has some herbal qualities such as sage, rich red fruit and mild tannins. I recently had it at a wine dinner with marinated lamb over basmati rice and it was a great pairing. $25

Photo: Gina Birch

October Wining And Dining In SWFL Restaurants

Trattoria Mia

This Italian restaurant on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers is known for hosting wine dinners outside of "season". The next one is October 28th at 7pm. The theme is Italian. More info here.

Harold's Restaurant

The beloved chef/owned restaurant of Harold Balink in Fort Myers has a series of pop-up as well as previously scheduled wine dinners, many of which have already sold out. Get on the list for last minute deals. More info here.

Tarpon Lodge

This Old Florida restaurant and lodge on Pine Island hosts many wine events and dinners every year. This month it is an evening with premier Lebanese wine, Massaya Winery and owner Sami Ghosn. Tuesday, October 7th, 6:30. More info here.

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myer Beach will transport you to featured winery is Copper Cane Wines. 6:30 p.m. and will showcase a four-course. October 16th. More info here.

More October Wining And Dining In SWFL

Old Vines

This location of Old Vines Naples at Mercato is skipping the wine but is shifting into its Spirits Dinner Series with Don Julio Tequila. The food and tequila pairing is October 16th. More info here.

Sea Salt