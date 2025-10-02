October is here and so are lots of fall celebrations. Here are 5 things to do in SWFL this weekend. Many of the events will be running through the entire month so be sure to check dates. We don't want you to miss out on any fun.

Besides the events below, Lee County Domestic Animal Services is hosting a special PUPkin event this month. They want to clear the shelters, specifically finding homes for adult dogs. To make adopting a senior pet more appearling to you, they've cut the adoption cost to $25.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. Check the schedule for haunted events as well. The event kicked off last weekend and runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer Mike's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bones & Bales Fall Festival

This family friendly Halloween themed event is at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral. There are hay play areas, pumpkin patches, face painting and a skeleton maze. The fun occurs every Saturday in October from noon to 6pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

More Things To Do In SWFL This Weekend

ParrotPHest Trop Rock Weekend

This is a new event at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach. Enjoy live performances at almost all of the resort's venues while enjoying signature drinks. In addition, there is a best-dressed Parrot Head contest Friday, exotic birds and more fun. Activities support the Alzheimer’s Association. The party runs Friday through Sunday. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

This event takes place the first Friday of every month. Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with art and entertainment. You'll find artists at work and special exhibits in galleries and shops. Friday 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Belltober Pub Crawl