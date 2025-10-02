Meet The October Sunny Pet Of The Month
Hold on to your heart, literally and figuratively. Meet Sissy, the October Sunny Pet Of The Month. She currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.
Sissy showed up this morning with Darcy Andrade, executive director of Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). Darcy has nicknamed the dog "Kissy Sissy" because she is an avid kisser. She even gives them up to humans she just meets.
Sissy is currently being fostered but needs a forever home
About The October Sunny Pet Of The Month
Sissy has a bit of a sad story. She arrived at the GCHS from a rescue operation that was shutting down. After being examined, she was diagnosed with a grade 5 heart murmur. During further testing with a specialist, they also found a mass that is thought to be cancerous.
However, you would never know she has a health issue. At 12 years young she was full of energy and showed no signs of slowing down. She is a Chihuahua and weighs in at 13 pounds. Sissy is also good with other dogs.
Sissy is an elder dog who needs a home
If you are 65 or older you qualify for GCHS's Silver Paws VIP program. That means Kissy Sissy's adoption fee, veterinary care, and medications would all be covered through the GCHS clinic. If she doesn’t qualify for adoption under that program, she could be placed as a fospice foster. Her medical care and medications would still be covered.
Sissy loves to gives kisses
Her future is uncertain, she may have six months, she may have two years. Anyone who opens their heart and home to her will be incredibly lucky.
Check out this adorable video and please share this post to your friends and family so we can help Sissy.