ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Meet The October Sunny Pet Of The Month

Hold on to your heart, literally and figuratively. Meet Sissy, the October Sunny Pet Of The Month. She currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want…

Gina Birch
October Sunny Pet Of The Month, beige chihuahua looking up
Photo: Gina Birch

Hold on to your heart, literally and figuratively. Meet Sissy, the October Sunny Pet Of The Month. She currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.

Sissy showed up this morning with Darcy Andrade, executive director of Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). Darcy has nicknamed the dog "Kissy Sissy" because she is an avid kisser. She even gives them up to humans she just meets.

beige Chihuahua standing on carpet looking up at cameraPhoto: Gina Birch

Sissy is currently being fostered but needs a forever home

About The October Sunny Pet Of The Month

Sissy has a bit of a sad story. She arrived at the GCHS from a rescue operation that was shutting down. After being examined, she was diagnosed with a grade 5 heart murmur. During further testing with a specialist, they also found a mass that is thought to be cancerous.

However, you would never know she has a health issue. At 12 years young she was full of energy and showed no signs of slowing down. She is a Chihuahua and weighs in at 13 pounds. Sissy is also good with other dogs.

beige Chihuahua standing on carpet looking up at cameraPhoto: Gina Birch

Sissy is an elder dog who needs a home

If you are 65 or older you qualify for GCHS's Silver Paws VIP program. That means Kissy Sissy's adoption fee, veterinary care, and medications would all be covered through the GCHS clinic. If she doesn’t qualify for adoption under that program, she could be placed as a fospice foster. Her medical care and medications would still be covered. 

beige Chihuahua standing on carpet looking up at personPhoto: Gina Birch

Sissy loves to gives kisses

Her future is uncertain, she may have six months, she may have two years. Anyone who opens their heart and home to her will be incredibly lucky.

Check out this adorable video and please share this post to your friends and family so we can help Sissy.

Dog AdoptionpetPet adoptionThe Humane Society
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Maxwell House Changes Name to ‘Maxwell Apartment’ in Cost-Cutting Move
Human InterestMaxwell House Changes Name to ‘Maxwell Apartment’ in Cost-Cutting MoveDiana Beasley
5 Things To Do In SWFL This Weekend
Local News5 Things To Do In SWFL This WeekendGina Birch
Olympic and three time heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali chants to the crowd and his opponent Larry Holmes as trainer Angelo Dundee (far left) looks on before the start of the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 2Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub