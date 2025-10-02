Meet The October Sunny Pet Of The Month

Hold on to your heart, literally and figuratively. Meet Sissy, the October Sunny Pet Of The Month. She currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.

Sissy showed up this morning with Darcy Andrade, executive director of Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). Darcy has nicknamed the dog "Kissy Sissy" because she is an avid kisser. She even gives them up to humans she just meets.

Photo: Gina Birch Sissy is currently being fostered but needs a forever home

About The October Sunny Pet Of The Month

Sissy has a bit of a sad story. She arrived at the GCHS from a rescue operation that was shutting down. After being examined, she was diagnosed with a grade 5 heart murmur. During further testing with a specialist, they also found a mass that is thought to be cancerous.

However, you would never know she has a health issue. At 12 years young she was full of energy and showed no signs of slowing down. She is a Chihuahua and weighs in at 13 pounds. Sissy is also good with other dogs.

Photo: Gina Birch Sissy is an elder dog who needs a home

If you are 65 or older you qualify for GCHS's Silver Paws VIP program. That means Kissy Sissy's adoption fee, veterinary care, and medications would all be covered through the GCHS clinic. If she doesn’t qualify for adoption under that program, she could be placed as a fospice foster. Her medical care and medications would still be covered.

Photo: Gina Birch Sissy loves to gives kisses

Her future is uncertain, she may have six months, she may have two years. Anyone who opens their heart and home to her will be incredibly lucky.