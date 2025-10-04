ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ at Cultural Park

Sunny 106.3 is giving you tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner” at Cultural Park Theatre!  Bernard’s romantic weekend plans go hilariously wrong when secrets unravel, identities get mixed up,…

Diana Beasley

Sunny 106.3 is giving you tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy "Don't Dress for Dinner" at Cultural Park Theatre! 

Bernard’s romantic weekend plans go hilariously wrong when secrets unravel, identities get mixed up, and the chaos never stops.

Listen all this week for your chance to win tickets to the Friday, October 24th performance!

Material Terms - On Air:

  • How to enter: Listen to win
  • Dates of contest: 10/6/25 - 10/10/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $24
  • Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Amphitheater
Cape CoralTheater
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Little River Band at Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre
ContestsListen to Win: Little River Band at Caloosa Sound AmphitheatreDiana Beasley
The Spooky Savings Spectacular
ContestsThe Spooky Savings SpectacularElizabeth Urban
Announcing Our 12 Outstanding Women Of Southwest Florida
Sunny 106.3Announcing Our 12 Outstanding Women Of Southwest FloridaDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub