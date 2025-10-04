Listen to Win: ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ at Cultural Park
Sunny 106.3 is giving you tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner” at Cultural Park Theatre! Bernard’s romantic weekend plans go hilariously wrong when secrets unravel, identities get mixed up,…
Sunny 106.3 is giving you tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy "Don't Dress for Dinner" at Cultural Park Theatre!
Bernard’s romantic weekend plans go hilariously wrong when secrets unravel, identities get mixed up, and the chaos never stops.
Listen all this week for your chance to win tickets to the Friday, October 24th performance!
Material Terms - On Air:
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 10/6/25 - 10/10/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $24
- Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Amphitheater