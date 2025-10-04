Listen to Win: Little River Band at Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre

Little River Band is coming to the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Friday March 13, 2026 with doors opening at 6 PM for one unforgettable night of music under the stars along the riverfront. With timeless hits like “Reminiscing” and “Lonesome Loser,” this legendary band brings their signature harmonies and classic sound back to Southwest Florida.

Last year’s show sold out and now Sunny 106.3 is giving you the chance to win your way in.

Listen all week for your shot at free tickets or secure your seats now to be part of this magical evening with Little River Band at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Material Terms - On Air: