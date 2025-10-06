Billie Eilish Teams Up with Mitchell & Ness for NBA Hat Line

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Melissa Lianne
Billie Eilish performs on stage at The O2 Arena on July 10, 2025 in London, England.
Billie Eilish will release NBA snapback hats with sports apparel giant Mitchell & Ness on October 7. The set includes 17 teams, mixing their symbols with special patches. Complex and Fanatics joined forces on this project.

The collaboration blends Eilish's distinctive fashion style with sports culture, the hat designs mixing official team logos with custom "Billie" patches. The collection also features a custom Billie Eilish jersey and vinyl releases of Eilish's 2024 album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

The collection spans major teams — Lakers, Bulls, Knicks, and Celtics, to name a few. More teams in the mix: 76ers, Bucks, Warriors, Cavaliers, Suns, Mavericks, Heat, Rockets, Nuggets, Raptors, and Kings. Fans might spot throwback designs for the old Seattle SuperSonics and New Jersey Nets, teams that switched cities years ago.

Billie's basketball ties run deep. The star has been spotted watching games from front-row seats and wears team gear during performances. This follows her past work crafting Nike's Air Jordan and Air Force 1 shoes.

"Complex and Billie have had a long and successful collaborative history," said Ray Elias, Complex CMO, to Forbes. "This latest coincides with her concert tour and the upcoming start of the 2025-2026 NBA season."

The launch also adds to Complex and Fanatics' string of hit collaborations. They've put out other big names like Takashi Murakami's MLB Tokyo Series and BLACKPINK gear.

Fans can snag these caps through three channels: Complex's app, their website, or straight from Mitchell & Ness online.

The timing matches Billie's next U.S. tour leg, starting October 9 in Miami. Fans can find tickets and tour dates on Eilish's website.

Melissa Lianne
