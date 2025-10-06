ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Pretty Woman Opens In Fort Myers

The musical Pretty Woman opens in Fort Myers at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater for a six-week run. Here is what you can expect if you go. I was invited as…

Gina Birch
Pretty Woman Opens in Fort Myers close up of the playbill
Photo: Gina Birch

The musical Pretty Woman opens in Fort Myers at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater for a six-week run. Here is what you can expect if you go.

I was invited as a guest of the theater, along with other members of the media in Southwest Florida, for opening night last Friday.

First, the musical is based on the 1990 movie with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. It's a romantic comedy about a wealthy businessman who hires a Hollywood escort to accompany him for high profile business and social functions.

The two characters from completely different worlds begin to fall for each other in spite of the odds and their "business" arrangement.

Pretty Woman plyabill with theater curtains in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

Pretty Woman is playing now at Broadway Palm Dinner in Fort Myers

Pretty Woman Opens In Fort Myers

The musical adaptation is not as risqué as the movie gets at times. This production does a good job of condensing the storyline while adding musical numbers. That is always the big challenge when it comes to adapting film to stage. Not to mention when it's such a well-known storyline and movie.

The cast was talented. There was lots of comic relief as well as drama. Be sure to stay to the end for a fun singalong with the cast.

Pretty Woman opened Friday and is running through November 15th.

Broadway Palm Dinner TheaterFort MyersTheater
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Gold Medalist Simone Biles of USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 6Michael Garaventa
Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes looks on from the bench during the second period of their NHL game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 5Michael Garaventa
Mick Doohan of Australia for the Repsol Honda Team smiles during a testing session for the 1998 500cc Motorcycle Grand Prix session at Phillip Island in Australia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 4Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub