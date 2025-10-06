The musical Pretty Woman opens in Fort Myers at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater for a six-week run. Here is what you can expect if you go.

I was invited as a guest of the theater, along with other members of the media in Southwest Florida, for opening night last Friday.

First, the musical is based on the 1990 movie with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. It's a romantic comedy about a wealthy businessman who hires a Hollywood escort to accompany him for high profile business and social functions.

The two characters from completely different worlds begin to fall for each other in spite of the odds and their "business" arrangement.

Photo: Gina Birch Pretty Woman is playing now at Broadway Palm Dinner in Fort Myers

Pretty Woman Opens In Fort Myers

The musical adaptation is not as risqué as the movie gets at times. This production does a good job of condensing the storyline while adding musical numbers. That is always the big challenge when it comes to adapting film to stage. Not to mention when it's such a well-known storyline and movie.

The cast was talented. There was lots of comic relief as well as drama. Be sure to stay to the end for a fun singalong with the cast.