Halloween season has arrived and it's time to get the skeletons out of the closet again. Literally. If you want to up your game this year, here are 5 head turning Halloween decorations for your home and business too.

These aren't your average decorations, and none are plug and play. They are all DIY and one even sets you up to repurpose lights for Christmas.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

Halloween Decorations

Toxic Vomit

This might be the most complex decor idea I've listed here. However, the payoff is excellent. It scores high on the "gross" meter too. Your house will surely be top on the block if you add this.

Creepy Snake

This one has definite freak-out potential. Snakes can be scary and creepy. Especially when they are this massive and hanging above you in a tree. It looks inexpensive and fairly easy. You just need a second or third pair of hands to execute.

Burning Bones Skelton

I wasn't sure about this one at first. But once you see the lights plugged in and at night, it does look pretty cool. You just have to keep this one out of the rain. Maybe best for a front porch that is covered?

More Halloween Decorations

Kiddie Ghost

This is so cute. You can recycle your kids' jeans or run to a thrift store and buy them for a few bucks. Pool noodles are the best invention and a DIYers dream craft supply. This one looks real too.

Elegant Entrance