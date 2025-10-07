ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Head Turning Halloween Decorations

Halloween season has arrived and it’s time to get the skeletons out of the closet again. Literally. If you want to up your game this year, here are 5 head…

Gina Birch
Halloween Decorations three dancing skeletons
Photo: Gina Birch

Halloween season has arrived and it's time to get the skeletons out of the closet again. Literally. If you want to up your game this year, here are 5 head turning Halloween decorations for your home and business too.

These aren't your average decorations, and none are plug and play. They are all DIY and one even sets you up to repurpose lights for Christmas.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday

Halloween Decorations

Toxic Vomit

This might be the most complex decor idea I've listed here. However, the payoff is excellent. It scores high on the "gross" meter too. Your house will surely be top on the block if you add this.

Loading TikTok...

Creepy Snake

This one has definite freak-out potential. Snakes can be scary and creepy. Especially when they are this massive and hanging above you in a tree. It looks inexpensive and fairly easy. You just need a second or third pair of hands to execute.

Loading TikTok...

Burning Bones Skelton

I wasn't sure about this one at first. But once you see the lights plugged in and at night, it does look pretty cool. You just have to keep this one out of the rain. Maybe best for a front porch that is covered?

Loading TikTok...

More Halloween Decorations

Kiddie Ghost

This is so cute. You can recycle your kids' jeans or run to a thrift store and buy them for a few bucks. Pool noodles are the best invention and a DIYers dream craft supply. This one looks real too.

Loading TikTok...

Elegant Entrance

This is for the sophisticated decorator who wants to create a gorgeous Halloween Wonderland rather than a scary one. There are lots of lights and pumpkins but it's not that difficult to pull off. I also like the fact that you can leave those white lights up for Christmas so this one is a two-for-one.

Loading TikTok...
DIYHalloween DecorationsTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
All Blacks during the Rugby Championship 2017 match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Newlands
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 7Michael Garaventa
Pretty Woman Opens in Fort Myers close up of the playbill
Human InterestPretty Woman Opens In Fort MyersGina Birch
Gold Medalist Simone Biles of USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 6Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub