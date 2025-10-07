ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Sabrina Carpenter Drops Regular ‘Nonsense’ Outro at Austin City Limits Festival

Melissa Lianne
Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the “Best Album” award for "Short n' Sweet" poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Bryan Bedder / Stringer via Getty Images

At the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sabrina Carpenter skipped her trademark city-specific twist on "Nonsense." The Saturday night show at Zilker Park took an unexpected turn when she stuck to the song's original version.

During past shows, she's won crowds over by weaving local touches into witty, off-the-cuff verses. These custom endings have turned into social media gold, with clips spreading fast among music fans. 

But the 26-year-old star closed her October 4 set without the custom Austin verse fans had waited for, disappointing showgoers. As the final notes faded, the lights dimmed swiftly, marking a stark shift from her usual creative finales.

Still, the show packed plenty of Texas spirit. She strutted on stage in glittering cowboy boots, sprinkled state-themed quips throughout her set, and shared the spotlight with an unplanned guest — country star Shania Twain. "Everything's bigger in Texas — that's what they say, right?" she teased the crowd, as noted by The Austin American-Statesman.

After wrapping up, she shared a sunset snap on Instagram Stories. "See you soon Austin," she wrote with a white heart emoji, according to The News International.

The music keeps playing through October 12 at the Austin City Limits Festival. Big names like The Killers light up the stage, while John Summit, T-Pain, Feid, and Mk.gee round out the first weekend's lineup. Fans can grab tickets for the festival's second weekend on the Austin City Limits Festival's website.

Melissa LianneWriter
