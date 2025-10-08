Halloween Events In SWFL This Weekend And More

The calendar is filling up with fun. Here are some of the best Halloween events in SWFL this weekend along with other things to keep you busy.

Halloween and Fall festivals are happening all over Southwest Florida. Some are scary and some are family friendly, while others offer some of both. We have a few of the biggest events here. But that's not all. There's more to the weekend than pumpkins and scarecrows.

Bike night is back in Cape Coral and there are several spots to catch live music.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Events In SWFL This Weekend

Cape Coral Bike Night

Bike Night is back in Cape Coral. Enjoy live music, motorcycle and other vendors, food and drink. The block party is along Southeast 47th Terrace from Vincennes Street to Coronado Parkway. Saturday, 5-10 p.m. More info here.

239 Fest

This annual fest features music from more than a dozen ska, punk, rock and reggae bands. The fun begins Friday at 8 p.m. and continues Sunday at 5pm. Rack’em Spirits & Times, Cape Coral. Free. More info here.

Bayside Veterans Park Concert Series

This concert series has been occurring every Sunday on Fort Myers Beach, until now. Friday night music has been added for double the fun. Friday's free concert is 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday is 4pm to 7. Be sure to pack chairs and blankets. Bayside Veterans Park is at Old San Carlos and First Street. Free. More info here.

Halloween Events In SWFL This Weekend

Scarecrows in the Park

Scarecrows in the Park returns to Lakes Park in Fort Myers. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and the famous Halloween Express train ride. There are also contests including best decorated scarecrow. Monday-Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event runs through October 31st. Free admission, $3 parking. More info here.

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. Check the schedule for scary versions of the events as well. The event runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer Mike's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bones & Bales Fall Festival

This family friendly Halloween themed event is at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral. There are hay play areas, pumpkin patches, face painting and a skeleton maze. The fun occurs every Saturday in October from noon to 6pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Calusa Nature Center Haunted Walk

This annual Haunted Walk winds through the elevated boardwalks of the swampy areas of the Nature Center which can be spooky on their own. The walk takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October through the 26th. 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. More info here.

Wonder Gardens Boo-tanical