David Guetta Set to Rock First Dubai Show at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

David Guetta will take the stage at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on December 19. Fresh from two packed Ibiza runs, he's ready to light up Dubai's newest outdoor music spot.

His music fills dance floors worldwide. With 50 billion plays and 75 million monthly listeners, he stands as the most-streamed DJ of all time. Crowds go wild for his hits "I'm Good (Blue)," "Titanium," and "Memories." It isn't just his classic mixes, either. His fresh take on Huntr/x's "Golden" from the 2025 Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters has fans buzzing.

Success follows this music master everywhere. He's grabbed two GRAMMYs from 14 nominations, and six MTV European Music Awards shine in his trophy case. His beats reach far — 110 million social media fans can't be wrong.

This Dubai stop fits into his packed schedule after his summer residencies and underscores the DJ's continuing influence.

The new Ushuaïa Dubai spot keeps drawing big names. Over 90,000 fans have passed through its gates in just one season. More stars line up for winter — Anyma brings hits like "Quantum" on Oct. 31, Adriatique hits the decks Nov. 15, and Calvin Harris takes over in November.

Music meets magic at this venue, with the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf painting the perfect backdrop. The space mirrors Guetta's Ibiza shows — open air and cutting-edge sound make it special.