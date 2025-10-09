This Day in Top 40 History: October 9

Oct. 9 has always been stacked with music history. Ray Charles and The Beatles ruled the charts. John Lennon was born, and his legacy kept getting celebrated in new ways. Throw in a holiday album and some new ways to support a good cause, and you've got a date that mixes big wins, personal moments, and cultural shifts that still echo today.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 9 has seen songs blow up and careers hit major turning points:

1961: Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack" topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was his second U.S. No. 1.

Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack" topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was his second U.S. No. 1. 1965: The Beatles' "Yesterday" hit No. 1 for the first of two weeks. It was essentially a Paul McCartney solo track with a string section. The melody famously arrived to him in a dream.

The Beatles' "Yesterday" hit No. 1 for the first of two weeks. It was essentially a Paul McCartney solo track with a string section. The melody famously arrived to him in a dream. 1971: Rod Stewart's "Maggie May" topped the U.K. charts, securing his solo breakthrough.

Cultural Milestones

These are moments on Oct. 9 that mattered beyond the charts:

1940: John Winston Lennon was born in Liverpool. Named after Winston Churchill, he would later add "Ono" in honor of Yoko.

John Winston Lennon was born in Liverpool. Named after Winston Churchill, he would later add "Ono" in honor of Yoko. 1965: The Ohio State marching band debuted "Hang On Sloopy" at a football game. It quickly became a campus anthem and, in 1985, the state rock song of Ohio.

The Ohio State marching band debuted "Hang On Sloopy" at a football game. It quickly became a campus anthem and, in 1985, the state rock song of Ohio. 1975: On John Lennon's 35th birthday, Yoko Ono gave birth to Sean Ono Lennon. John took a step back from music to raise Sean, and Sean later became a musician and producer himself.

On John Lennon's 35th birthday, Yoko Ono gave birth to Sean Ono Lennon. John took a step back from music to raise Sean, and Sean later became a musician and producer himself. 1985: Strawberry Fields in Central Park was officially dedicated in memory of John Lennon on what would've been his 45th birthday, with Yoko Ono and fans present.

Strawberry Fields in Central Park was officially dedicated in memory of John Lennon on what would've been his 45th birthday, with Yoko Ono and fans present. 2000: On what would've been Lennon's 60th birthday, the John Lennon Museum opened in Japan.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of Oct. 9's moments came via the studio or the stage:

1969: The Carpenters released "Offering" (later retitled "Ticket to Ride"), featuring their ballad take on The Beatles classic.

The Carpenters released "Offering" (later retitled "Ticket to Ride"), featuring their ballad take on The Beatles classic. 1975: KISS played a surprise gig at Cadillac High School in Michigan, a low-key move that became part of rock lore.

KISS played a surprise gig at Cadillac High School in Michigan, a low-key move that became part of rock lore. 1999: David Bowie, Sheryl Crow, and George Michael performed at NetAid, a trio of concerts across London, New Jersey, and Geneva that harnessed the internet as a new tool for activism.

David Bowie, Sheryl Crow, and George Michael performed at NetAid, a trio of concerts across London, New Jersey, and Geneva that harnessed the internet as a new tool for activism. 2007: Josh Groban released Noël. It became the top-selling album of that year and one of the most successful Christmas albums ever.