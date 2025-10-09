ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Gina Birch
Bottle and snifter of Far-Flung Bourbon III, the ultimate Bourbon Blend For Fall
Lost Lantern

Last month (September) was Bourbon Heritage Month. I celebrated by trying lots of them including the ultimate bourbon blend for fall from Lost Lantern. It's this week's Fabulous Find for spirit lovers and anyone looking for a good gift for the holidays. Yes, it's time to start thinking about gifting.

The new Far-Flung Bourbon III is a blend that unites bourbons from six celebrated distilleries across six states. And they aren't the ones that might be top of mind when thinking about bourbons and whiskeys.

“This is our most ambitious Far-Flung Bourbon yet,” said Nora Ganley-Roper, Co-Founder and Head Blender. “Blending whiskey from six distilleries across six states isn’t always easy, but when it comes together, the result reflects the true diversity of American bourbon"

Bottle and snifter of Far-Flung Bourbon III, the ultimate Bourbon Blend For FallLost Lantern

Far-Flung Bourbon III is a blend from six states covering almost every region of the country.

Ultimate Bourbon Blend

The new release of Far-Flung blends bourbons from these distilleries:

  • Frey Ranch, Nevada
  • Wollersheim, Wisconsin
  • Rock Town, Arkansas
  • Rich Grain, Mississippi
  • Still Austin, Texas
  • Smooth Ambler, West Virginia

Now for the big question. How does it taste? Fantastic.

It smells nice and rich like caramel, toffee and espresso.

On the palate it is warm, spicy, and nutty with a bit of chocolate. The finish is long and pleasant. Sip solo. Enjoy with dessert. Share over good conversation with a great friend. That's what I did and maybe that's another reason I enjoyed it so much.

Far-Flung Bourbon III comes in at $100 and can be shipped.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
