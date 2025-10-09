Last month (September) was Bourbon Heritage Month. I celebrated by trying lots of them including the ultimate bourbon blend for fall from Lost Lantern. It's this week's Fabulous Find for spirit lovers and anyone looking for a good gift for the holidays. Yes, it's time to start thinking about gifting.

The new Far-Flung Bourbon III is a blend that unites bourbons from six celebrated distilleries across six states. And they aren't the ones that might be top of mind when thinking about bourbons and whiskeys.

“This is our most ambitious Far-Flung Bourbon yet,” said Nora Ganley-Roper, Co-Founder and Head Blender. “Blending whiskey from six distilleries across six states isn’t always easy, but when it comes together, the result reflects the true diversity of American bourbon"

Lost Lantern Far-Flung Bourbon III is a blend from six states covering almost every region of the country.

Ultimate Bourbon Blend

The new release of Far-Flung blends bourbons from these distilleries:

Frey Ranch, Nevada

Wollersheim, Wisconsin

Rock Town, Arkansas

Rich Grain, Mississippi

Still Austin, Texas

Smooth Ambler, West Virginia

Now for the big question. How does it taste? Fantastic.

It smells nice and rich like caramel, toffee and espresso.

On the palate it is warm, spicy, and nutty with a bit of chocolate. The finish is long and pleasant. Sip solo. Enjoy with dessert. Share over good conversation with a great friend. That's what I did and maybe that's another reason I enjoyed it so much.