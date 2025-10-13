R.E.M. Beauty Rakes in $1 Million in Just Three Hours with Wicked Collection

With the release of its new Wicked: For Good line, Ariana Grande's line of products, R.E.M. Beauty, has entered record-breaking sales territory. Released on October 1 in anticipation of the highly anticipated musical debut of Wicked: For Good, slated for November, the line features themed palettes, undereye masks, and sets that draw inspiration from the characters Glinda and Elphaba.

Price points for an item in this collection ranged from $20 to $65. Across the entire line, the company reported that sales exceeded $1 million in just three hours during the launch on rembeauty.com.

After achieving instant success, the collection began to grow its footprint in its primary retail channels. Ulta Beauty began their in-store rollout on Oct. 5, and Sephora will follow suit in the weeks ahead. The expansion signifies the brand's growing omnichannel footprint and a deepening pool of retail partnerships.

The response to the new line comes amid significant growth for R.E.M. Beauty since André Branch took over as CEO five months ago. Under his leadership, direct-to-consumer sales have more than doubled year over year, and Ulta's retail performance has also shown significant gains, reflecting the brand's rapid rise and strengthened market reach.

"The incredible response to Wicked: For Good collection has exceeded our highest expectations," said André Branch, CEO of R.E.M. Beauty. "Doubling last year's record sales at launch shows the deep connection consumers have with our products and the brand."

R.E.M. Beauty's consumer base remains about 70% Gen Z, including Ariana Grande fans and prestige beauty enthusiasts. The brand remains focused on trustworthiness in luxury but expands its reach outside of Grande's primary consumer base.