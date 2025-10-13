This Day in Top 40 History: October 13

On Oct. 13, 2023, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour aired in theaters around the world. The film documents the epic Eras tour, which included 149 shows in 51 cities and was the highest-grossing tour of all time. The film itself quickly became the highest-grossing concert film ever, in true Taylor Swift fashion. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-topping songs show how the pop music landscape continues to shift from week to week and year to year:

George Michael's song "Praying for Time" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2001: Alicia Keys started off another week at No. 1 with her hit song "Fallin'." The single, which enjoyed six non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart, was part of her debut album, Songs in A Minor.

Cultural Milestones

From benefit concerts to Nobel Prizes, Oct. 13 has seen many cultural milestones for musicians across the years:

Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his contributions to American music. The award recognized Dylan's creation of "new poetic expressions" within the U.S. folk tradition. 2021: Adele announced that her fourth album, 30, would be released the following month. Two days later, she released the album's lead single, "Easy On Me," which was her first single in five years.