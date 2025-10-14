ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Ways To Preserve Your Pumpkins

It's one of the most asked questions this time of year. How to best preserve your pumpkins to last through Halloween. There is nothing more disgusting than when your hand ends up in a rotting pumpkin when you pick it up to throw it away.

Your gourds are going to break down. It's part of nature. However, there are some ways to get a little more life out of them, and we have some here. If you throw them in the garden or in a field for animals to enjoy, think twice about the chemical treatments and opt for the natural alternatives.

In addition, if you want some great DIY Halloween yard decor, check out these unique ideas.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday

Preserve Your Pumpkins

Pumpkin Bath

Boy, these are some pampered pumpkins. They get washed and massaged with coconut oil too. Even if it doesn't help with the longevity, they will sure look good by your front door or in your home.

Loading TikTok...

Inside Out

This hack helps with the inside of the pumpkin. None of that hairy looking mold should have a chance of developing if you use this treatment. However, I do wonder about the smell. Will you smell that bleach once you light your candles? This is when to mindful of disposal.

Loading TikTok...

Clear Coat It

If you want to preserve you pumpkin as well as give it a glow, give this hack a go. Now the question is, would you still give the inside a squirt of bleach. These two together might be the perfect preservation trick.

Loading TikTok...

More Ways To Preserve Your Pumpkins

Hairspray Trick

I have to admit that I've used hairspray for lots of things other than my hair. But for preserving a pumpkin? It's worth a try if you have some handy, at least initially, until you can grab the clear coat.

Loading TikTok...

Bottoms Up And Essential Oils

I've heard that cutting a pumpkin from the bottom is easier to clean and seal to keep fresh. Not sure about the last half of that statement. But this person both sprays and wipes down the inside with bleach for maximum coverage.

In the comments, alternative earth and animal friendly ideas were given. They include spraying the inside with vinegar. Also, essential oils such as peppermint and tea tree oil were suggested. Talk about an interesting mash up of smells.

Loading TikTok...
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
