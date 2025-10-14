Gracie Abrams Opens Up About Personal Story Behind Hit Song’s Bridge

During a recent American Express feature, Gracie Abrams spoke about her hit song "That's So True." The track appears on her 2024 album The Secret of Us: Deluxe Edition. She felt uneasy discussing the bridge section.

"I feel...scared to talk about the bridge," Abrams said, per People. "We'll get there."

The 26-year-old singer wrote the song about a past romance. She keeps some details private. "I would never say the names of the people that the song's about, for example, but I think, you know, I actually ... I don't have any problem standing here being like, yes I wrote this about a relationship that I was involved in," Abrams stated.

Raw words fill the bridge: "Made it out alive, but I think I lost it / Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin / Remember how I died when you started walking? / That's my life, that's my life."

She draws from real events when writing songs, something anyone she's dated is aware of. "There's just a way to make someone aware when you've done it if it's gonna see the light of day, for example. Enough consideration to be respectful of XYZ person in their personal life and experiences," she explained.

The song shot to the top spot on Billboard's U.S. Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay lists. Abrams crafted "That's So True" with songwriter Audrey Hobert.

Speaking to NYLON last December, she noticed the song's impact at concerts. "It's funny to see what one song can do for engagement. In your head, you're like, ‘Of course.' But it's crazy when you get to see that week-by-week in a stadium," she said.