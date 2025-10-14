Madison Beer Drops New Single ‘Bittersweet’ Before Victoria’s Secret Show

Pop artist Madison Beer released "Bittersweet" on Oct. 10, 2025. The track marks her fourth release this year, weaving raw emotions into lyrics about lost love.

"'Bittersweet' is about the end of a chapter and the difficulty of coming to terms with it, while also recognizing that deep down you know it's for the best — and finding peace in that along the journey," Beer said, per Clash Music.

Through sharp lyrics, Beer cuts to the heart of post-breakup feelings. "Can't believe it ends this way / Thought you'd always stay / Now I've gotta wonder what had changed," she sings. The chorus continues: "Now that it's over, you'll blame it all on me / I know I should be bitter but baby, right now, I'm bittersweet."

At 26, Beer's star power keeps rising. Though the artist hasn't dropped a full album since 2023, she released the singles "15 Minutes" and "Make You Mine" in 2024, followed by "Yes Baby" this September.

The single is a perfect fit for fans of Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande, notes Clash Music.

Beer steps onto the Victoria's Secret runway in New York City on October 15. U.S. viewers can catch the show on Prime Video and Amazon Live. International fans will find the broadcast on Victoria's Secret social channels.