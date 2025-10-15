Demi Lovato Returns to Stage for One Night Only Concert at Hollywood Palladium

Demi Lovato returns to the stage at the Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 25. The show marks her first big performance since 2022, coming the day after she drops It's Not That Deep, her ninth album.

"This era is a celebration of the journey that's brought me to where I am today," said Lovato in a statement posted on X. "I haven't announced a headline show since 2023 and I have missed seeing your faces so much. I cannot wait to get back in a room with you all and sing, dance, scream, and shake our a**es TOGETHER!!"

She'll rock the 4,000-seat venue with fresh tracks and old fan favorites. The night signals her return after stepping back from shows in 2024. Fans will pack the space, ready to catch their first glimpse of the star in years.

Three singles dropped ahead of the Oct. 24 album release: "Fast," "Here All Night," and "Kiss." The music takes a sharp turn into dance-pop territory. Producer Zhone, known for work with Charli XCX, adds their signature touch to the tracks.

Back in 2022, the star shocked fans by announcing her touring days were done. Through Instagram Stories, she wrote, "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last," as reported by Billboard.

Yet her past tours proved wildly successful. Stats from Pollstar show an average of 3,686 tickets sold per show, with nightly earnings hitting $253,677. Since her 2008 start, she's moved 1.2 million tickets across 224 shows, banking $70.4 million total.