Dua Lipa Brings Out Billie Joe Armstrong for Surprise Green Day Duet at San Francisco Show

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour continued its streak of memorable moments with a surprise guest appearance at San Francisco's Chase Center on Oct. 12. The pop star brought out Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to perform the band's 2004 hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” a song written about Armstrong's late father. The collaboration blended pop and punk energy, with Armstrong shouting “San Francisco” and sharing vocals with Lipa, creating a powerful emotional connection between the artists and audience.

Before bringing Armstrong onstage, Lipa explained that she covers local songs at every tour stop, “I thought about San Francisco. I thought about all the incredible music that has come out of it. I thought about one band in particular that would be perfect.”

“And I love this band for so many reasons,” she continued. “I love it because of the rawness, the authenticity, the message behind it, the space that it holds for people who feel like sometimes they might not belong. I loved listening to this album in particular when I was little.”

The San Francisco concert featured elaborate stage production with confetti and pyrotechnics, including a standout moment where Lipa appeared to levitate over a ring of fire. Lipa's setlist featured popular tracks such as "Levitating," "Physical," and "New Rules," but also a tribute to the local music scene that showed off her versatility as a performer.

The tour, which began in November 2024, continues across North America with its final U.S. dates in Seattle on Oct. 15 and 16 before heading to South America and Mexico through December. Earlier this year, her Wembley performances were featured in the short film Dua Lipa — The Beat Before, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at her growing global impact. You can find all of her upcoming stops on her official website.