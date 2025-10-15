ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

From Hollywood Screenwriter To Wine Powerhouse, Kimberly Jones

I find the stories of people who get into the wine business fascinating. People like wine powerhouse Kimberly Jones, a former Hollywood screenwriter from Arkansas. I met Kimberley for the…

Gina Birch
Two girls smiling at the camera for wine powerhouse Kimberly Jones

Kimberly Jones and Gina Birch

Photo: Gina Birch

I find the stories of people who get into the wine business fascinating. People like wine powerhouse Kimberly Jones, a former Hollywood screenwriter from Arkansas.

I met Kimberley for the first time several years ago and fell in love with her story of perseverance and passion for the wine industry, and life in general.

People who follow their gut and passions, take risks, and do uncomfortable things that can cause their friends to question them at times. Kimberly's wine story began in the early 2000's when she was working in the film industry in Los Angeles.

However, she felt a strong connection to the vineyards and wine county. One year, she escaped the city to help a winery with bottling. With no place to stay, she pitched a tent and slept on the ground at Pismo Beach. The rest, as they say, is history.

Wine Powerhouse Kimberly Jones

Back in LA, she opened a distribution company focusing on small production, boutique wines.

Bottle of Tetu Wine with a donkey on the labelPhoto: Gina Birch

Next, the American, female, entrepreneur boldly bought a vineyard in the south of France. Over the years, she has aligned with colleagues in Italy and California to make quality wines. Their names and labels are poignant and leave an impression. So will her Arkansas accent.

Click here for the Vlog if you don’t see it below and please subscribe to the Sunny 106.3 YouTube channel, so you don’t miss the next episode

If you missed the last release of Wining And Dining With Gina Birch, it was a trip to Spain. Click here to get there.

food and wine pairingswine drinkersWine Reviews
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Two large pretzels on a table for Lee County Weekend events
Human InterestTop 10 Lee County Weekend EventsGina Birch
This Day in Sports History: October 15
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 15Michael Garaventa
Halloween candy is for sale
Human InterestHalloween Candy Prices Jump 78% Since 2020Diana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub