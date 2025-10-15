From Hollywood Screenwriter To Wine Powerhouse, Kimberly Jones

I find the stories of people who get into the wine business fascinating. People like wine powerhouse Kimberly Jones, a former Hollywood screenwriter from Arkansas.

I met Kimberley for the first time several years ago and fell in love with her story of perseverance and passion for the wine industry, and life in general.

People who follow their gut and passions, take risks, and do uncomfortable things that can cause their friends to question them at times. Kimberly's wine story began in the early 2000's when she was working in the film industry in Los Angeles.

However, she felt a strong connection to the vineyards and wine county. One year, she escaped the city to help a winery with bottling. With no place to stay, she pitched a tent and slept on the ground at Pismo Beach. The rest, as they say, is history.

Wine Powerhouse Kimberly Jones

Back in LA, she opened a distribution company focusing on small production, boutique wines.

Photo: Gina Birch

Next, the American, female, entrepreneur boldly bought a vineyard in the south of France. Over the years, she has aligned with colleagues in Italy and California to make quality wines. Their names and labels are poignant and leave an impression. So will her Arkansas accent.

Click here for the Vlog if you don’t see it below and please subscribe to the Sunny 106.3 YouTube channel, so you don’t miss the next episode