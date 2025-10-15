From Halloween to Oktoberfest and more, here are the top 10 Lee County weekend events to put on your radar. Pumpkin patches are open, and the stores are brimming with decorations to get your home and office ready for Trick-or-Treating and other seasonal shenanigans.

First, on a more serious note, a reminder that Saturday is a public celebration of life for Mike Greenwell. The Lee County Commissioner and former Boston Red Sox player passed away October 9th at the age of 62. The celebration takes place at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

Gate D opens at 11:30, with ceremonies beginning at 1:00. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Red Sox colors. Take note that there are two other events taking place at JetBlue Park at the same time. There is an RV show and youth soccer games.

Finally, if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Lee County Weekend Events

40th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest

It's one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in the state and it kicks off Friday. There are three stages, two dance floors, and continuous music with some musicians in town from Germany. Enjoy lots of German (and American) beer and food, shop vendors and hop on carnival rides. The festival is this weekend and next at the German American Social Club on Pine Island Road. Tickets begin at $8, free for ages 12 and younger. More info here.

Fort Myers Brewing Company Oktoberfest

New seasonal brews and more are featured at this annual four-day party. The entertainment roster is full of live music. There are numerous food trucks rotating in and out as well as events for the entire family. Bring a chair, have some season fun Thursday through Sunday. Free. More info here.

Fort Myers Music Walk Lee County Weekend Events

This monthly event celebrates music while inviting people to explore the downtown area of Fort Myers. It happens every third Friday. Live music is featured on First Street and in many of the restaurants, bars and galleries. 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Seasonal Lee County Weekend Events

Spooktacular Drink & Treat Pub Crawl

This is the 12th Annual Halloween pub crawl in downtown Cape Coral. Dress in costume, win prizes and go from bar to bar sampling Halloween related food, drinks and candies. Limo buses are also available to help transport party goers. 7pm to 11pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

7th Annual South Cape Business Trick-or-Treat

Adults aren't the only ones having fun downtown Cape Coral Saturday. Kids get to do some early trick-or-treating at participating businesses. Each one hands out candy, gifts and more. There are costume contests and limo buses for safe street crossings. The fun begins at noon and runs through 4pm. Free. More info here.

Spooktacular Night

This family friendly event is one night only at Estero Park. Enjoy a trunk-or-treat, food trucks and a Movie in the Park. "The Minecraft Movie" begins at 7:15. Be sure to bring chairs and blankets. In addition, Family Initiative’s Sensory Trailer will be available for anyone needing a quiet space. Donations will also be taken for CROW, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel. Saturday 5pm to 8:45pm. Free. More info here.

Ongoing Lee County Weekend Events For Halloween

Scarecrows in the Park

Scarecrows in the Park returns to Lakes Park in Fort Myers. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and the famous Halloween Express train ride. There are also contests including best decorated scarecrow. Monday-Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event runs through October 31st. Free admission, $3 parking. More info here.

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. Check the schedule for scary versions of the events as well. The event runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer Mike's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bones & Bales Fall Festival

This family friendly Halloween themed event is at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral. There are hay play areas, pumpkin patches, face painting and a skeleton maze. The fun occurs every Saturday in October from noon to 6pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Calusa Nature Center Haunted Walk