Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn In SWFL

It is pumpkin spice season, and you'll find it in coffees and desserts all over the United States right now. However, a new discovery for me in SWFL is Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn. It's available for a limited time at farmers markets in Naples, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Babcock Ranch.

Here is the scoop.

Photo: Gina Birch Look for Poppin' With Matt at SWFL farmers markets

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn is the brainchild of Poppin' With Matt. His tent is filled with popcorn that he claims is more healthful than the stuff you buy bagged in the grocery store. Definitely more healthful than the butter slathered movie theater style too.

One of the things that make it better for you is the oil Matt uses. It's either coconut or avocado. His Avocado Sea Salt is the flagship popcorn, and it is addicting.

Besides the basic, Matt almost always has Cheddar at the markets. Kettle Corn is another popular selection, and it serves as the base for his pumpkin spice version. This popcorn is not too sweet. It's not too spicy. It is just right, with balanced flavors that are subtle enough to still taste the popcorn.

Photo: Gina Birch Pickle Popcorn is one of Poppin' With Matt's flavors

Matt says he has been a popcorn fan since he was a kid. As he got older, he wanted a more healthful alternative so began experimenting with oils and other ingredients. His two daughters and wife make up his tasting panel as he decides what flavors to release.

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn

This flavored kettle corn is another Fabulous Find for the fall season. Get it while you can as it is limited. Matt is working on his Christmas version next.

To find the markets Poppin' With Matt will be this season, check his social media site here. Track him down for a sample and a bag or two.