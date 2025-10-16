ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn In SWFL

It is pumpkin spice season, and you’ll find it in coffees and desserts all over the United States right now. However, a new discovery for me in SWFL is Pumpkin…

Gina Birch
bags of Pumpkin Spice Kettle corn
Photo: Gina Birch

It is pumpkin spice season, and you'll find it in coffees and desserts all over the United States right now. However, a new discovery for me in SWFL is Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn. It's available for a limited time at farmers markets in Naples, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Babcock Ranch.

Here is the scoop.

blue tent with a smiling man behind bags of popcornPhoto: Gina Birch

Look for Poppin' With Matt at SWFL farmers markets

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn is the brainchild of Poppin' With Matt. His tent is filled with popcorn that he claims is more healthful than the stuff you buy bagged in the grocery store. Definitely more healthful than the butter slathered movie theater style too.

One of the things that make it better for you is the oil Matt uses. It's either coconut or avocado. His Avocado Sea Salt is the flagship popcorn, and it is addicting.

Besides the basic, Matt almost always has Cheddar at the markets. Kettle Corn is another popular selection, and it serves as the base for his pumpkin spice version. This popcorn is not too sweet. It's not too spicy. It is just right, with balanced flavors that are subtle enough to still taste the popcorn.

Bags of Pickle Popcorn on a tablePhoto: Gina Birch

Pickle Popcorn is one of Poppin' With Matt's flavors

Matt says he has been a popcorn fan since he was a kid. As he got older, he wanted a more healthful alternative so began experimenting with oils and other ingredients. His two daughters and wife make up his tasting panel as he decides what flavors to release.

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn

This flavored kettle corn is another Fabulous Find for the fall season. Get it while you can as it is limited. Matt is working on his Christmas version next.

To find the markets Poppin' With Matt will be this season, check his social media site here. Track him down for a sample and a bag or two.

Man's hand placing a small plastic container of pumpkin spice kettle corn popcorn into a woman's handPhoto: Gina Birch

Poppin' With Mike offers samples of his popcorn at SWFL farmers markets so you can try before you buy.

Farmers MarketFort MyersPopcornPumpkin Spice
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
It's getting to that time of year that's the cozy, festive season, when Thanksgiving and the holidays arrive.
Human InterestFlorida’s Thanksgiving Forecast is ‘Cool, Then Mild,’ Farmer’s Almanac SaysAnne Erickson
General atmosphere during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025
Local NewsWetzel’s Pretzels Launches First Walmart Shop in Fort Myers AreaRebecca Allen
Aerial photo residential neighborhoods in Cape Coral Florida USA
Local NewsCape Coral Rolls Out $225M Yacht Club Park Rebuild PlanRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub