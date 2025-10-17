ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Pop Stars Steal the Show at Big Music Festivals in 2025

Music festivals across America now put pop acts front and center, marking a stark shift from their rock-focused past. From Chicago’s streets to Texas fields, the change rings clear across…

Melissa Lianne
Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach on May 03, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Music festivals across America now put pop acts front and center, marking a stark shift from their rock-focused past. From Chicago's streets to Texas fields, the change rings clear across a spectrum of major festivals.

At Coachella 2025, Lady Gaga headlined with hard-hitting rock takes on "Abracadabra" and her signature "Poker Face." Later, at Austin City Limits, fans watched Sabrina Carpenter command the main stage next to The Strokes, while The Chicks jumped in for an unplanned duet.

Looking back at Lollapalooza's start in 1991, Jane's Addiction, Nine Inch Nails, and Siouxsie and the Banshees ruled the day with their rock sets. By 2005, when the fest planted roots in Grant Park, The Killers, Weezer, and Pixies topped the bill.

This year broke the mold. At Newport Folk Festival, where Bob Dylan once strummed his guitar, Lana Del Rey took the stage. Such shifts point to new winds blowing through the music world.

"I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong," Noel Gallagher of Oasis once said about genre changes at festivals, per Uproxx. Jay-Z shot back by playing "Wonderwall" on guitar during his historic first hip-hop headline set at the UK fest.

When Olivia Rodrigo brought Weezer on stage at Lollapalooza, crowds went wild. The day's lineup jumped from Charli XCX's pop to Korn's metal, showing how music walls have crumbled.

The shift could be credited to how streaming has changed the way fans find music. People now skip between styles without thinking twice, and festivals match this new way of listening. The old rules about what belongs where don't matter anymore.

While some events stay true to one style — Tomorrowland keeps its electronic beats, Rolling Loud sticks to hip-hop — the biggest U.S. festivals now mix it up. They've turned into musical melting pots where any sound can shine.

Lady GagaSabrina Carpenter
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran performs onstage during TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play, LIVE from New York at Domino Park on September 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.
MusicWarner Bros. Puts Forward Three Songs from ‘F1’ for Oscar ConsiderationMelissa Lianne
Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicCardi B Defends ‘Am I the Drama?’ Success, Celebrates No. 1 Album and Rising Hit ‘ErrTime’Jennifer Eggleston
Sienna Spiro performs during Skäl and Fejre - Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSienna Spiro’s Latest Song Soars on Charts, BBC Show Coming in NovemberMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub